Anita Marie Wilson, age 55, of Gary, IN passed away on Friday, June 19th, 2020. Anita was born October 16, 1964 to Port and Daisy Wilson in Gary, Indiana. She joins in heaven her father, Port Wilson, Jr.; and brother, Michael Wilson. She is survived by her mother, Daisy Wilson; four sons, Anthony (Rayna) Jeffers, Jr., James Wilson, Michael Hardin, Port Davis; three daughters, Krystal Griffis, Nakita Welch, and Leslie Hardin; two sisters, Roshunda Wilson and Talisha (Everette) Fitzgerald; 16 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other family and friends. All services will be held Saturday, June 27th, 2020, Wake 11:00 a.m-2:00 p.m, Funeral 2:00 p.m at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home, 3200 W. 15th Ave., Gary, IN.





