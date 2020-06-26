Anita Marie Wilson
1964 - 2020
Anita Marie Wilson, age 55, of Gary, IN passed away on Friday, June 19th, 2020. Anita was born October 16, 1964 to Port and Daisy Wilson in Gary, Indiana. She joins in heaven her father, Port Wilson, Jr.; and brother, Michael Wilson. She is survived by her mother, Daisy Wilson; four sons, Anthony (Rayna) Jeffers, Jr., James Wilson, Michael Hardin, Port Davis; three daughters, Krystal Griffis, Nakita Welch, and Leslie Hardin; two sisters, Roshunda Wilson and Talisha (Everette) Fitzgerald; 16 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other family and friends. All services will be held Saturday, June 27th, 2020, Wake 11:00 a.m-2:00 p.m, Funeral 2:00 p.m at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home, 3200 W. 15th Ave., Gary, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Wake
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral
02:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
