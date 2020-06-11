Ann Marcrom
1944 - 2020
Ann Marcrom, age 76, of Lake Station passed away at home Sunday June 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born February 8, 1944 in New Mexico, KY to Chester and Eloise (Holsapple) Truitt. Ann and her late husband John W. Marcrom owned and operated East Gary Trucking. She was a member of the Olive Chapter #396 Order of the Eastern Star, The Ladies of the Orak Shrine Temple in Michigan City, Daughters of the Nile. She loved her flowers, her animals and sitting outside on her swing.

Ann is survived by her loving mother, Eloise of Lake Station; her two children, Ricky A. (Stephanie) Marcrom of Pleasantville, TN and Shelly (Jim) Del Valle of Hobart; her sister Mona (Tony) Seat of Portage; her "grand dog" Shilah Lee; her niece Carly Gaspich; her great nephew, Spencer Gaspich; special extended family, Jorge Rocha, Raymond Wright, Bruce Wright, Sheryl (Wright) Moore, Alisa (Wright) Keefe, Jessica Majewski, Jeromy Majewski and Jenny; and many dear friends and loved ones.

Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John W. Marcrom; her father, Chester Truitt; her daughter, Tammy Ann Marcrom; and one sister, Sylvia Hudson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am Saturday June 13, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Portage, Indiana. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at the Funeral Home with a 7:00 pm O.E.S. memorial service. Face masks and social distancing are recommended.

Online condolences may be shared at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
JUN
12
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
JUN
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Ann always had a smile on her beautiful face. I knew her through Eastern Star. She always have a helping hand where ever needed. She will be dearly missed.
Shirley/Bill Moore
Friend
June 10, 2020
A Great Lady, we will miss, R.I.P Ann
Jack & Marilyn Kuckuck
Friend
June 10, 2020
Ms.Annie will be terribly missed . i am a member of OES and we had so many good times together either in a kitchen cooking up something or to selling corn at a corn booth . Ann was always happy and laughing and made working at our functions so much fun i will miss her dearly at chapter. my prayers to her family. rest in peace miss annie til we meet again . love patty
Friend
