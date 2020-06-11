Ann Marcrom, age 76, of Lake Station passed away at home Sunday June 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born February 8, 1944 in New Mexico, KY to Chester and Eloise (Holsapple) Truitt. Ann and her late husband John W. Marcrom owned and operated East Gary Trucking. She was a member of the Olive Chapter #396 Order of the Eastern Star, The Ladies of the Orak Shrine Temple in Michigan City, Daughters of the Nile. She loved her flowers, her animals and sitting outside on her swing.
Ann is survived by her loving mother, Eloise of Lake Station; her two children, Ricky A. (Stephanie) Marcrom of Pleasantville, TN and Shelly (Jim) Del Valle of Hobart; her sister Mona (Tony) Seat of Portage; her "grand dog" Shilah Lee; her niece Carly Gaspich; her great nephew, Spencer Gaspich; special extended family, Jorge Rocha, Raymond Wright, Bruce Wright, Sheryl (Wright) Moore, Alisa (Wright) Keefe, Jessica Majewski, Jeromy Majewski and Jenny; and many dear friends and loved ones.
Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John W. Marcrom; her father, Chester Truitt; her daughter, Tammy Ann Marcrom; and one sister, Sylvia Hudson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am Saturday June 13, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Portage, Indiana. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at the Funeral Home with a 7:00 pm O.E.S. memorial service. Face masks and social distancing are recommended.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.