IN MEMORIAM



Sunrise: January 2, 1937



Sunset: November 14, 2019



It's been one year today where your journey



ended here on earth and you went on to glory.



We've thought of you especially today



as we have on everyday



We've thought of you in silence and often



find ourselves calling out your name



Oh what memories we have from your picture



frames, a keepsake within our hearts and minds until we meet again.



We know you'd be here today sharing and spreading your love,



if Heaven wasn't so far away.



Lovingly remembered your Sister Joyce; Children



Robert, Charles, Debra, Carolyn and Caroline





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store