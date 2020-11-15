IN MEMORIAM
Sunrise: January 2, 1937
Sunset: November 14, 2019
It's been one year today where your journey
ended here on earth and you went on to glory.
We've thought of you especially today
as we have on everyday
We've thought of you in silence and often
find ourselves calling out your name
Oh what memories we have from your picture
frames, a keepsake within our hearts and minds until we meet again.
We know you'd be here today sharing and spreading your love,
if Heaven wasn't so far away.
Lovingly remembered your Sister Joyce; Children
Robert, Charles, Debra, Carolyn and Caroline
Published in Post-Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.