Anna B. (Cherry) Stewart
IN MEMORIAM

Sunrise: January 2, 1937

Sunset: November 14, 2019

It's been one year today where your journey

ended here on earth and you went on to glory.

We've thought of you especially today

as we have on everyday

We've thought of you in silence and often

find ourselves calling out your name

Oh what memories we have from your picture

frames, a keepsake within our hearts and minds until we meet again.

We know you'd be here today sharing and spreading your love,

if Heaven wasn't so far away.

Lovingly remembered your Sister Joyce; Children

Robert, Charles, Debra, Carolyn and Caroline


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
