Anna Elizabeth Blackwell who was affectionately called " Baby Ann " was born on February 3,1943 in Gary Indiana to Nathaniel Alphonso Blackwell and Janie Lucille(Gatlin)Blackwell. She was the baby girl of 4 siblings. Anna accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Saviour at an early age and sang in the choir at VanBuren Missionary Baptist Church in Gary Indiana. She later attended Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Donald L Parsons where she served on the Nurse's Guild for many years. She is a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Gary Indiana Class of 1961 and she also served as a member of the Alumni Committee for the Class of 1961. She was very active in high school activities in the athletics department where she ran track. Shortly after high school she was united in marriage to Gerald L Brown. To their union 2 children were born, Gerald and Jonathan Brown. She was also married to Willis White her second husband who preceded her in death. She was employed for a time at Slick Cleaners in Gary Indiana until she was hired at the United States Post Office where she retired with 32 years of service.She is preceded in death by her parents Nathaniel and Janie Blackwell and her eldest sister Shirley Lee(Johnson) Blackwell and her nieces Sherrolyn Denise Barnes and Sarah Angelique Johnson and nephew Myles Barnes III. She leaves to cherish her life her two sons Gerald and Jonathan(Marcia). Her brothers Hugh Dewitt(Valerie) Blackwell and Alphonso Thomas(Bernadette) Blackwell. Her mother's only living sibling and baby sister Jamesetta(Henry) Meadows as well as her 3 grandchildren Kendra, Jonathan and Janayla and her only Great grandchild K'la Nicole Jordan as well as a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, classmates and special friends. Anna will truly be missed but to be "Absent from the body is to be Present with the Lord! "2 Cor 5:8 She is in the arms of the Agape Love of God the Father now until we see her again!!Public Viewing & Visitation; Friday, June 12, 2020 12:00p -8:00p. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00p - all services will be held at Smith Bizzell warner Funeral Home-4209 Grant Street-Gary, IN 46408.