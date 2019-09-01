|
|
Anna Florence Rose departed this life on August 22, 2019. She was the only child of Willie and Beatrice Pettigrew. She attended Nursing school and served as a supervisor at General Motors where she retired after 35 years. Anna married Deacon Charles Rose. Six children were born from this union. She is predeceased by her husband Charles and children Stanley, Tony, Sherrie, and Charles.
She is survived by children Danny, Frederick and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rose was a very loving mother who was adored by her family. She would always lend a helping hand to anyone who needed assistance. She will truly be missed by loved ones and friends.
All Services Tuesday September 3,2019. Wake 9:30am Funeral 11:00am at Witnessing Church Of God In Christ 3834 Hemlock St. East Chicago,In. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019