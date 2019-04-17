|
|
Anna Kate Dozier- Stanford 93, formerly of Gary, Indiana, passed away April 11, 2019 in Fayetteville, Georgia. She was a lifelong member of Van Buren Baptist Church where she served on many committees and a graduated of Roosevelt High School. Preceded in death by daughter Adrean Washington. She is survived by her husband Ernest Stanford Sr., children Vernishia Payne, Ernest Stanford Jr., Charlotte Stanford, Kenneth (Kay) Stanford and step-daughter Kimberly (Neil) Brown. Visitation, Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at the Van Buren Baptist Church 2585 Van Buren Street . Rev. Dwight Mobley officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019