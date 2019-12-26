|
|
Anna Miller, 81, of Merrillville, IN passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home. Visitation will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at Pilgrim Rest MBC 977 Chase St. Gary, IN 46404 from noon to 6PM with musical immediately following visitation. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11am at Pilgrim Rest MBC in Gary, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019