|
|
Anna Bell Stewart (nee Cherry) age 82 of Gary, IN departed from labor to rest November 14, 2019, at Methodist Hospital Southlake. Born on January 2, 1937 in Brownsville, TN. Anna attended school in Tennessee. She retired from Bethlehem Steel with 24 years of service. She was a faithful member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church where she served as an Usher until she became ill. She was preceded in death by parents Will and Callie Cherry, husband Eldridge Stewart, brothers William, Jessie, Joe, Hunter, and Charlie; sisters Hattie, Cora, Hannah, Ida Mae, and Lucy Bea; son-in-law Eric; daughter-in-law Sandra; She leaves to cherish her memories sons Robert L. Farmer of Salt Lake City, UT; Charles (Loria Harmon) Stewart, Debra (Allan) Jenkins all of Gary, IN; Carolyn (Darryl) Brown of Merrillville, IN, and Caroline Allen of Henderson, NV; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren baby sister Joyce Cherry of Gary, IN; sister-in-law, Vera Cherry of Nashville, TN; Godson Terrence Tomlin of Gary, IN; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, longtime friend Mary Parks-Madison. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 12 to 8:00pm family hour 7-8pm at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral services Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00am at the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 W. 21st Ave. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019