|
|
Anne Morrow Charley –Culver, born September 8, 1932 was the second of three children to Joel Wentworth and Leona Brooks Charley, Sr. in Coy (Wilcox County), Alabama. She was united in marriage to Isaac Culver, Sr. on November 22, 1952 in Camden, Alabama. To this union, six children were born: Isetta, Hernando, Thomas, Carol, Faye and Isaac Jr. Confessing Jesus Christ as her personal savior, she was baptized at an early age. Growing up in Coy, Alabama, she attended Little Zion No.2 Baptist Church. Mr. & Mrs. Culver eventually relocated to Gary, Indiana and united with the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church serving faithfully as a Deaconess, Sunday school teacher, choir member and missionary through the years. She graduated high school from Camden Academy in Camden, Alabama, attended Alabama State Teachers College (Now, Alabama State University) and received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana University Northwest. As an educator, she taught business in the Gary Community School and Gary Business College and Spirit of God Academy. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over sixty years, Deacon Isaac Culver, Sr.; sons: Hernando Cornelius, Thomas Leon Culver; father, Joel W. Charley Sr.; mother, Leona Brooks Charley; brother, Joel W. Charley, Jr.; sister, Willie Kate Charley and great granddaughter, Ebony Edwards.She leaves to cherish her memory are children: Isetta Edwards, Carol (Greg) Williams, Faye (Tyrone) Harris, Rev. Isaac (Janice) Culver, Jr.; and Zellareese Culver, 18 grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. All services are private.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020