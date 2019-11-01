|
|
Annette Brown Roby Age 70
Born on June 30, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Vernel Brown and Annie Sheppard Brown of 1929 McKinley Street, Gary Indiana. She passed away on October 4, 2019 in her home in Long Beach, California.
She leaves to cherish her children Joseph Brown, James Brown, Joereanie Brown and Joeslanie Manuel. Her spouse Clarence Roby proceeded her in death.
She worked at U. S. Steel - Gary Works 1973- 2001 and often volunteered at the Share Food Program.
Memorial Services: November 1, 2019, at 11:00 am West Angeles Church of God and Christ, 3045 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles Ca, 90016
Burial: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Cypress California
Memorial cards are to be sent to THE BROWN FAMILY 650 E. Esther Street # 17, Long Beach CA, 90813
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019