A Funeral Rite honoring the Life of Mrs. Annette Lucas, of Stockbridge, Georgia, will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, 1:00pm (EST) at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, Georgia, Reverend Mr. Peter B. Swan, officiant. Interment, Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Survivors are her loving son, James Antoine Lucas "Chip"; her siblings, Katherine Barnes Lorden, Ollie Barnes, Jr., Thomas V. Barnes, Betty Barnes, Milton Barnes, Jeanette Barnes Pike (Alvin), Lenora Barnes, Edward L. Barnes, Donna J. Smith and Diana B. Satterfield; her former husband, James Lucas; other devoted relatives, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends.
Legacy Funeral Home, Inc. (770) 477-2273thelegacyfuneralhome.com