Annette Zyskowski, age 81 of Sharpsburg, GA formerly of Portage, IN and Michigan passed away on May 25, 2020. She was born on September 28, 1938 in Chicago, IL.



Annette is survived by her son, Mark Gutierrez; daughter, Sandra Walker Kelly; grandsons, K.C. Gutierrez and Cyrus Kelly; 1 sister; 5 brothers and many nieces and nephews.



Celebration of Life to take place at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store