My great friend and customer...I pray to God to embrace you in His heavenly kingdom and your family to find peace as they mourn your passing.

I cherish all the special moments we shared over the last 35 years or so, but, my most memorable and simplest was the day we spent on Sonny's back porch munching on barbecued ribs and drinking a few cold ones.

Sonny was a class act who got along with everyone and helped so many people in so many ways...Memory Eternal my dear friend!! God rest your soul!

Dushan Galic

Friend