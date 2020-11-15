1/1
Annias Weathersby
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annias's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annias(sonny) Weathersby was born in Grenada, Mississippi to Lola Mae McAdory and Annais Weathersby on Aug 13, 1936. He attended Roosevelt High School in East Chicago IN. Sonny was employed at Inland Steel Mill for 36 years where he was a dedicated Foreman. Sonny exchanged time for eternity on Fri Nov 6, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory of his loving and devoted wife Apostle Charlie Hardaway-Weathersby sons, Daryl Weathersby, Reggie(Leseandra) Weathersby. Daughters Sherry(Jimmie) Gates, Adrienne Weathersby, Michelle Weathersby, Sharon(Mike) Jackson, daughter in law Angela Weathersby. Visitation will be on Thurs Nov 19, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm.; Funeral Services will be on Fri Nov 20, 2020 at 11:00am. All services are at Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 W Ridge Road, Gary IN 46408. Interment will immediately following at Ridgelawn Cemetary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Interment
Ridgelawn Cemetary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
My great friend and customer...I pray to God to embrace you in His heavenly kingdom and your family to find peace as they mourn your passing.
I cherish all the special moments we shared over the last 35 years or so, but, my most memorable and simplest was the day we spent on Sonny's back porch munching on barbecued ribs and drinking a few cold ones.
Sonny was a class act who got along with everyone and helped so many people in so many ways...Memory Eternal my dear friend!! God rest your soul!
Dushan Galic
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved