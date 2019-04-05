|
Annie L. Anderson, age 63 a lifetime resident of Gary, IN and paraprofessional for the Gary Community School was called home to the loving embrace of her Mother: Lucille Anderson, Grandparents: James (Mary) Lang, LeAnder (Lizzie) Grace, Sisters: Lillian and Annette Anderson, brother: James Anderson. Granddaughter: Storm James. Survivors: Father: James (Irene) Anderson, Son's Shedrick Brown, Bernard Anderson, Daughter Angela (Robert) James. Sister's: Mary Oren, LeVonne Anderson, Eunice Hopson, Jennese (Billy) Bland, Annette Anderson, Lillian (Tracy) Byrd, Denise (Prentise) Gates. Brother's: Walter Anderson & James (Patty) Anderson. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation April 6, 2019 at 9:30 with service to start at 12 noon @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church 735 e 20th ave. Dr. Rev. Marion J. Johnson Jr. Officiating services rendered by Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019