Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Annie Anderson Obituary
Annie L. Anderson, age 63 a lifetime resident of Gary, IN and paraprofessional for the Gary Community School was called home to the loving embrace of her Mother: Lucille Anderson, Grandparents: James (Mary) Lang, LeAnder (Lizzie) Grace, Sisters: Lillian and Annette Anderson, brother: James Anderson. Granddaughter: Storm James. Survivors: Father: James (Irene) Anderson, Son's Shedrick Brown, Bernard Anderson, Daughter Angela (Robert) James. Sister's: Mary Oren, LeVonne Anderson, Eunice Hopson, Jennese (Billy) Bland, Annette Anderson, Lillian (Tracy) Byrd, Denise (Prentise) Gates. Brother's: Walter Anderson & James (Patty) Anderson. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation April 6, 2019 at 9:30 with service to start at 12 noon @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church 735 e 20th ave. Dr. Rev. Marion J. Johnson Jr. Officiating services rendered by Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.