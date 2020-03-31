Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Dillard-Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Belle Dillard-Watts


1927 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annie Belle Dillard-Watts Obituary
Annie Belle Dillard-Watts (A.K.A. "Queen") passed away on March 24, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1927 to Eddie and Mattie Dillard in Barbour County, Alabama. She was the youngest of 7 siblings.

She was joined in holy matrimony in 1944 with Johnnie Watts. Into this union, five children were born. They moved to Indiana in 1952, first to East Chicago and then in 1960 to Gary, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, her Husband, her Son, James Watts, and her Son-in-law, Ralphael Graham. She leaves to cherish her memory, Sister: Margaret Robinson, Gary, Indiana; Sons: John Watts, New Haven, CT. and Samuel (Brenda) Watts, Gary, Indiana; Daughters: Lois (Phillip) Turner, Gary, Indiana and Mary Graham, Morristown, NJ; Grandchildren: Andre Turner, John Wood, Angelique Turner, Jabari Watts, Anne Graham, Chad Watts, Samuel Watts Jr. & Kelly Watts; also six Great-grandchildren, and many relatives and loved ones.

A private service will be held on April 1, 2020, followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Watts family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -