Annie J. Green, 79, of Gary, Indiana, transitioned on July 22, 2020 in Crown Point, Indiana, surrounded by loving family.



Annie J. Green began her life's journey in Mobile, Alabama on March 28, 1941. She was the second oldest daughter of eleven children born to the late Cecil Ball, Sr. and Tisha Ball. She married the love of her life, O'Neal Green on September 21, 1959 in Blytheville, Arkansas. They were blessed with six children: Omar Diallo Shango (Chicago), Anthony Green (Merrillville), Jeffery Green (Gary), Angela Dillon (Indianapolis), Erica Richmond (Phoenix), and LaToya Neal (Crown Point). Annie worked as a homemaker and entrepreneur, launching her day care business, Christian Kiddie Kare, in 1981, where she provided a loving, nurturing and Christian environment for hundreds of children until her retirement in 2013.



Annie Green accepted Christ at an early age and was most recently a member of The Rock Church in Hobart, Indiana. She was a faithful and God-fearing woman, always putting Christ first in her life. She impacted countless lives through her kind, loving spirit, fervent prayers, and endless encouragement!



She is preceded in death by her loving husband, O'Neal Green; grandson Anthony Green, Jr.; brothers Cecil Ball, Jr., James Ball, and Bobby (Winona) Ball; sisters Mary Harris, Eva Hudgins, and Shirley (Michael) Burns; parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. She leaves to cherish her memory: children: Diallo Omar Shango, Anthony (Lela) Green, Angela Dillon, Jeffery Green, Erica (Dwight) Richmond and LaToya (Nicholas) Neal; grandchildren: KaSheena, LaKenya, BJ, Dion, Darius, Jayonna, AJ, Tre', Niyah, Kayli, Eli, Jayden, and Sonja. 13 great grandchildren; brother, Edward Ball; sisters, Mary Pearl Jackson, Josephine (Willie) Lewis, Lillie Ball, and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, honorary children, daycare children, other family, and friends.



A Homegoing celebration will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at The Rock Church in Hobart, Indiana with Pastor David Stovall, officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM – 11 AM. Family Hour will be from 11 AM – 12 PM. Interment will immediately follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery. The wearing of face masks will be enforced. Arrangements are by Calumet Park Funeral Chapel.





