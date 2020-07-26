1/1
Annie Lee Johnson
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Annie Lee Johnson was born on January 29, 1929 to Virginia Johnson and James Bouldin Sr. in Madison, Mississippi. On July 21, 2020, Annie transitioned from this life and entered eternal life after a lingering illness. At an early age, she accepted Christ in her life through her families' membership at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, in Madison, where she was baptized. This strong foundation of faith followed her for the rest of her life. She was always spreading the Word of God, and all He had done for her. She was truly a woman of faith. She leaves to cherish her life, daughter, Dorothy Magee, son, Pastor Marion James (TiaWanda) Johnson, Jr; sister Cleo Gray of Spring Fields, Tennessee, 5 granddaughters Alicia Magee-(Donald)Remy; Miya (Keana) Magee, Brigette (Rev. Reynard) Jones, Kimberly (James) Holden, Mariah Patterson, 11 great-grandchildren and Dianne Bond-Jenkins, whom she affectionately called her other beloved daughter. Dianne spoiled her royally. She also leaves behind, Goddaughter Maya Chaffe, stepson Stanley Sherwood, Jr. and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 9 to 11am, funeral services will follow at 11:00am all services at the Van Buren Baptist Church, 2585 Van Buren St. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Van Buren Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Van Buren Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 26, 2020
To the Family:

I am deeply saddened to learn of your loss. May God comfort you as only He can during this difficult period.
Peace be with you!
Gale Gis
Acquaintance
