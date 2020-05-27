Annie Mae Jamison departed this life on May 20, 2020 at Sebo's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on June 4, 1930 in Parsons Kansas. She was born to the union of the late Re. Albert H. Henderson and Nettie (Gentry) Henderson both of Shreveport, Louisiana.Mother Annie Mae Jamison as she was affectionately called was a Holy woman, saved, sanctified, and filled with the Holy Ghost for over 60+ years. Pastor Dr. Elder W. Lovell Warren & First Lady Missionary Christine Warren; also, under the late Elder M.C. Bennett and the late First Lady Mary Bennett.Annie had six (6) children; 6 grandchildren; Lorrie Taylor Jamison the first granddaughter to the Jamison Union-Kyla (Ron Walton), Shanae Holland all of Wichita, Ks; Christine Jamison, East Chicago, IN; Walter Wright III, Salt Lake City, Utah; Bobby Hall, Gary, In and daughter-in-law, Brenda Doby-Jamison.Till this day Annie Mae Jamison also leave an absolute best friend Mrs. Juanita Edgington and Mother Thelma Cotton of Warren Memorial COGIC, both of Gary, Indiana.Annie was proceeded in death by her husband, Homsey Jamison; four Sons; HomerSie Jamison, Maurice Jamison, Rodger Jamison and Darrell Jamison; four Brothers; Rev. Aubrey Henderson, Dallas Taxas, Rev. David Henderson, Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Albert and Rayvell Henderson, Chicago, Illinois; Three (3) Sisters; Missionary Daphne Henderson-Brandenton, Florida; Nettie Mae Martin, Kansas City, Mo; Jessie Mae Henderson, Parsons, Kansas.Annie Mae Jamison, is survived by two (2) daughters Brenda (Victor Lee) and Sandra (Edward Owens). She also leaves to cherish her memories a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members cousins and friends. "As she will be greatly missed".