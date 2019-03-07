|
Annie Maude Walker was born in Eufaula Alabama to the late Lula and Robert Walker. She confessed Christ and was baptized at an early age at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Eufaula Alabama. Ms Annie was a lifelong resident of East Chicago Indiana and a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church. Ms Annie passed away March 3. 2019 at home with her Harris House of Hope Family . She leaves to mourn her nieces nephews and cousins, her Guardian Minister Edwina(Al) Shields , Pastor Vercena(Leon) Harris , Diane Craft, all of her caregivers and residents. Visitation Friday March 7, 2019 at 11am. Funeral service immediately following at 12pm. All services at Lakeshore Funeral Services 2295 Washington Street, Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019