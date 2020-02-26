|
Annie Elizabeth Vanderbilt Neal, born August 25, 1934, in Covington, TN. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Neal; parents: Thurston and Annie Margret (Wright) Vanderbilt and daughter, Delphia Rochel Neal. Annie attended Pulaski Elementary School in Gary, IN, completed 8th grade at Douglas Elementary in Chicago, IL, attended Dunbar Vocational High School in Chicago, IL, Roosevelt High School in Gary, IN and graduated from Frazier High School in Covington, TN. She attended Wilson Junior College in Chicago, IL and Indiana University Northwest in Gary, IN. Annie worked for: RR Donnelly, Railroad Retirement Board and US Department of Agriculture. She retired from Bethlehem Steel accounting Department with 31 years of service. Annie leaves to cherish one daughter, Joanne Neal (Keith D.) Lambert, grand- children, Madison Marie Lambert and Joseph Kain Lambert; brother, Erskine Rawdon (Carolyn) Vanderbilt, a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Visitation: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 9:00a.m.-11a.m., family hours 10:00a.m. – 11:00a.m., with funeral services to follow. All services at the Guy & Allen chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave., Gary, IN. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020