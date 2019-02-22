Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Battle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Aubrey Battle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Aubrey Battle Obituary
Passed February 11, 2019. He attended Elston High School, Michigan City, IN and Horace Mann High School, Gary, IN. He was employed by Shanks Brothers in Fort Wayne, IN. He leaves to cherish his loving memories, mother, Alice Battle of Gary, IN; children, Antoinette Battle of Indianapolis,IN, Toni Buck of Gary, IN and Penny Battle of Michigan City, IN; siblings, Rosie (Kenny) Walker, Doveon "Mane" Terry and Galen (Titoria) Battle, Sr.; 8 grandchildren and host of family and friends. Memorial Service in honor of Mr. Anthony Battle will held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:00am at New Macedonia Baptist Church 2533 Waite Street Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.