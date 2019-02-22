|
Passed February 11, 2019. He attended Elston High School, Michigan City, IN and Horace Mann High School, Gary, IN. He was employed by Shanks Brothers in Fort Wayne, IN. He leaves to cherish his loving memories, mother, Alice Battle of Gary, IN; children, Antoinette Battle of Indianapolis,IN, Toni Buck of Gary, IN and Penny Battle of Michigan City, IN; siblings, Rosie (Kenny) Walker, Doveon "Mane" Terry and Galen (Titoria) Battle, Sr.; 8 grandchildren and host of family and friends. Memorial Service in honor of Mr. Anthony Battle will held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:00am at New Macedonia Baptist Church 2533 Waite Street Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019