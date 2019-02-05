Home

Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-5555
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Anthony Chaunce Burr, age 59, of Gary, IN transitioned peacefully on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at his home with his loving and devoted wife by his side. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Archie and Roedean Burr. Anthony was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and Paw-Paw. Memorial Service will be on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Anthony Mayo, officiating at the River of Life Church, 609 Madison Street, Gary, IN 46402 Minister Anthony will be dearly missed by his loving and devoted family and precious friends. God Grant Him Eternal Peace. www.ridgelawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019
