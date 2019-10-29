|
|
Anthony D. Gaines age 32 of Gary, IN. Passed away October 25, 2019. He was a member and musician at New Friendship Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father Thomas Gaines Sr. Anthony is survived by his mother Antoinette Gaines, brother Antoine Gaines Sr., and maternal grandmother Leatra Holmes. Visitation, Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Musical at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11: OO a. m. All services at New Friendship M.B.Church 1545 Waite St., Gary, IN 46404.
Published in the Post Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019