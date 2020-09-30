Anthony J. Aguilar Sr. 78, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Hobart, IN. Tony was born on October 24, 1941 and raised in Gary, IN. He is preceeded in death by his parents: Jesus & Josefa (Martinez) Aguilar, siblings Anita Aguilar, Frances Salazar, Arthur Gallegos, Jessie Gomez, Aurelio Aguilar, Robert Aguilar, Thomas Aguilar, John Aguilar and Daniel Aguilar. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rosemary (Padron) Aguilar, sisters Mary Ann (Aguilar) Torres, Irene (Jose) Rosas, brother, Joseph (Carol) Aguilar and special cousin Rita Lopez.



Tony was a U.S. Steel Retiree of 34 years and a long-time member of the United Steelworkers Union Local 1014. He was also a long-time parishioner of Saint Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Miller, IN. Tony was an avid sports fan his entire life. He competitively participated in baseball, billiards, bowling, horseshoes, mushball, and softball well into his adult life and that same competitive nature follows him into Heaven. He was a huge fan of Chicago sports teams. Specifically, he loved his Bears, Bulls and Cubs. Westerns, especially anything with Clint Eastwood, were among some of Tony's favorite movies. Mo-Town and Mexican music was always playing in Tony's room or when he was driving around town. He was such a jokester and had many one-liners throughout his entire life that no one will ever forget. He couldn't go anywhere without someone knowing "Tony or Papa Dude." Tony was a very generous and nurturing person. If you had the pleasure of meeting Tony, you knew that you had a friend for life. He loved and adored his family like no other, he was a family man and always put them first. He loved his Chihuahuas Paco and Tiger and is now reunited with them. Papa Dude loved his animals, especially his birds. He always made sure his bird feeders were full and enjoyed watching them. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and those who knew this great man.



His legacy lives on through his children: Dawn (Ed) Stojancevich, Anthony (Sheila Johnson) Aguilar Jr., his grandchildren: Edward (Denise) Stojancevich, Libby (Anthony) James, Lorielle Johnson, Justin Aguilar, Michael Aguilar, and his great-grandchildren: Ariana Stojancevich, Cameron Stojancevich, Avery James, Audrey James, Ayden Patterson and Brooke Franklin. Papa Dude was a very special man to all of us and he will be missed dearly. It's not good-bye but see you again one day. We love you Papa Dude.



Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Visitation will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Masks are required to enter building and social distancing strongly encouraged. For information, please call 219-736-5840.





