Anthony Jenkins, age 65, of Gary, Indiana, beloved son, brother, father, and grandfather was called home Sunday, March 1, 2020. Anthony Jenkins was born August 10, 1954, to Willie Fred Mosley, Jr. and Shirley T. Jenkins, in Dyersburg, TN. Anthony attended school in Dyersburg, Tennessee. After leaving Dyersburg, he moved to Gary, IN. He was employed by the United States Steel Mill (USS) for several years. Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Fred Mosley, Jr. and Shirley T. Jenkins, and his brothers, Donald and Derrick Jenkins. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons; Anthony Jenkins of Gary, IN and Cederick Jenkins, of Portage, IN, one granddaughter, Talana Jenkins of Gary, IN; six sisters, Linda Jenkins, Phyllis Jelks, Cathy (Darryl) Nunn, Brenda Jones, all of Gary, IN Kim Mosley-Larry of Lansing, Michigan, and Terri L. Mosley Hadley of Dyersburg, TN, and four brothers; Kenneth Jenkins Jones of Gary, IN, Kelvin Jones of Austin, TX, Randy Hammond of Arlington, TX, and Steven M. Mosley of Lansing, MI. Visitation, Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family hours 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Celebration of Life Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. all services will be held at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. Interment and Repast immediately following the services. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 7, 2020