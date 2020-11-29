Anthony "Tony" Kaminski of North Judson, Age 61, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Barbara Kaminski. Tony grew up in Hobart and attended Hobart High School. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. Tony worked as a steel worker and union carpenter both locally and on the east coast. His real passion was raising free range poultry and wild game which he sold to local restaurants and health food stores. He produced and marketed these specialty items before they were readily available options in our grocery stores. And none of the 45 guests who feasted on the 34 pound turkey he raised will forget how delicious it was or the fact that it barely fit in the oven! He was a great story teller who loved to cook all of his mother's favorite Polish dishes and to help people, especially friends and family.Tony is survived by his sister, Adrianne (Christopher) May of Crete, IL; Godmother and Aunt Paulette (Robert) Rospierski; Cousin Paul (Kelly) Kaminski who was like a brother to Tony; and numerous cousins. A special thank you to neighbor and friend, Toni Schramm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services for Tony will be private with interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Kish Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made in Tony's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321.