1/1
Anthony Kaminski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" Kaminski of North Judson, Age 61, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Barbara Kaminski. Tony grew up in Hobart and attended Hobart High School. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. Tony worked as a steel worker and union carpenter both locally and on the east coast. His real passion was raising free range poultry and wild game which he sold to local restaurants and health food stores. He produced and marketed these specialty items before they were readily available options in our grocery stores. And none of the 45 guests who feasted on the 34 pound turkey he raised will forget how delicious it was or the fact that it barely fit in the oven! He was a great story teller who loved to cook all of his mother's favorite Polish dishes and to help people, especially friends and family.

Tony is survived by his sister, Adrianne (Christopher) May of Crete, IL; Godmother and Aunt Paulette (Robert) Rospierski; Cousin Paul (Kelly) Kaminski who was like a brother to Tony; and numerous cousins. A special thank you to neighbor and friend, Toni Schramm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services for Tony will be private with interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Kish Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made in Tony's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321.

www.kishfuneralhome.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
A good friend, loved fishing and hunting with and his good friend mark bowman. The Minnesota trip was the best, lake vermillion. He will be missed.
Ty Lawson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved