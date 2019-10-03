(Puppet Man) Age 54, Passed away peacefully Thursday September 19, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, IN. Born in Gary, IN he was a member of Concord Village for 50+ years. He was a graduate of Westside high school and went on to become a welder for many years afterwards. Anthony was a very intelligent and was proud of it. He was also a family who loved to see his families faces light up with excitement. He was a dance, and skating champion which earned him the nick name "Puppet Man". He loved to play cards, enjoyed driving, and spending time with his girlfriend, and family.Funeral service for Anthony Wayne McClinton will be held Saturday Oct. 5th, 2019 where services will be held: @ 421 W. 5th Ave. visitation: from 9A-11A, services begin at 11A at Manuel Parlor of Peace funeral home with repast following. Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019