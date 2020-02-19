|
|
Antonette "Toni" (Pawlicki) Harrison, age 84, of Portage, IN passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born on February 12, 1936 in Gary, IN to John & Ann (Hatrak) Pawlicki.
Toni is survived by her children, Cindy (Allen) Rieck of Lake Station, IN and Scott (Lana) Harrison of Lake Station, IN; siblings, Carol Roszowski of Merrillville, IN, Barbara Arndt of New Carlisle, IN, John (Billie) Pawlicki of Atkins, AR and Debbie (Larry) Biggs of Lake Station, IN; grandchildren, Keith (Elizabeth) Nixon, Valerie (Tony) Sebben, Kegan Harrison, Kasey Harrison, Jacob Seay and great grandson, Owen Sebben. She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Ann Pawlicki; husband, James Harrison; daughter & son-in-law, Cheryl & Ricky Seay.
Toni graduated from Hobart High School Class of 1954. She married James Harrison on August 11, 1956 and he preceded her in death in 2001. Toni was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family. She enjoyed gardening and was previously a member of Nativity of Our Savior Church in Portage, IN.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm with Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN. Burial will follow at Heritage Cemetery in Portage. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020