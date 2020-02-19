Home

Antonette Harrison

Antonette Harrison Obituary
Antonette "Toni" (Pawlicki) Harrison, age 84, of Portage, IN passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born on February 12, 1936 in Gary, IN to John & Ann (Hatrak) Pawlicki.

Toni is survived by her children, Cindy (Allen) Rieck of Lake Station, IN and Scott (Lana) Harrison of Lake Station, IN; siblings, Carol Roszowski of Merrillville, IN, Barbara Arndt of New Carlisle, IN, John (Billie) Pawlicki of Atkins, AR and Debbie (Larry) Biggs of Lake Station, IN; grandchildren, Keith (Elizabeth) Nixon, Valerie (Tony) Sebben, Kegan Harrison, Kasey Harrison, Jacob Seay and great grandson, Owen Sebben. She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Ann Pawlicki; husband, James Harrison; daughter & son-in-law, Cheryl & Ricky Seay.

Toni graduated from Hobart High School Class of 1954. She married James Harrison on August 11, 1956 and he preceded her in death in 2001. Toni was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family. She enjoyed gardening and was previously a member of Nativity of Our Savior Church in Portage, IN.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm with Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN. Burial will follow at Heritage Cemetery in Portage. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020
