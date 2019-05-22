|
Antonio Lamont Taylor of Gary, Indiana passed away Tuesday May 14, 2019. Antonio was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School and employed at Chicago Steel for 20 years. Antonio enjoyed reading and writing and playing electronic games. He will be remembered by his family as a kind and loving young man. Antonio is survived by his mother, Geraldine Cartagena and his father, Antonio Cartagena and one sister Tamiko Wright, one niece Ashley Wright and two nephews, Danny Wright Jr. and Romeo Wright, 3 aunts and 6 uncles and special friends Sharnell and Eric and a host of other relatives and friends. Antonio is preceded in death by his great grandmother Alma Love, his great granddad Calvin Love and his grandmother, Earnestine Taylor. A viewing will be held at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home located at 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408 on Friday May 24, 2019 from 10am to 11am. Funeral services will follow at 11am. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery Merrillville, Indiana 46410.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 22, 2019