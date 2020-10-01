1/2
Archie R. McBrayer
Archie Ray McBrayer, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving children: Sandra McBrayer, Joanne (Jay) Kaurich and Ray McBrayer; 5 grandchildren; sister, Jane Adams and sister-in-law, Gail McBrayer.

Archie is also survived by nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia McBrayer; daughter, Cathy Frailey and brothers: Jim (Bonnie) McBrayer, Donald McBrayer and sister, Jonnie Ann King

Archie retired from the Gary Police Department after 20 years of service as a Police Officer. Aside from his Police work, Archie had a passion for flying. He was an active member of the Aero Club. He had ratings to fly almost any type airplane including ones that landed on water and he also had a commercial pilot license. Archie was a loving husband and father. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Rendina Funeral Home (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. John Havercamp, Minister from "I" Street church of Christ, LaPorte, IN, officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Masks are required and social distancing strongly encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Archie Mc Brayer will be given to the LaPorte Aero Club (www.laporteaeroclub.org), who sponsor scholarships for college students enrolled in aviation programs and the Aviation Camp for students in grades 6-8 and 9-12. For information call 219-980-1141.


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rendina Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
Memories & Condolences

September 30, 2020
Rest In Peace fellow classmate. My condolences to the family.
Harry Weitze
Classmate
September 30, 2020
Most sincere condolences are extended to Archie's Family on behalf of the MacBrair Family Association. May he rest in peace.
Robert L. McBrayer
