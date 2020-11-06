1/1
Ardenia Leek Goodson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ardenia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ardenia, lovingly known as "Dedi," transitioned on October 29, 2020 in Hampton, VA where she has lived for 23 years. Born in Gary, IN, she graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1955. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ardenia Patton Leek, husbands, Sylvester Goodson and Artie Williams, three siblings, two nephews and two nieces.

She is survived by her loving and supportive twin sons, Jason Goodson, Newport News, Scott (Dorcas) Goodson, Chesapeake, VA, five sisters, three brothers, significant other, Woodard "Woody" Wiley, a host of nieces, nephews, friends who played an important part in her enjoyment and zest for life and stepchildren, Ronie (Charles) Young and Kyle Williams of Maryland, Wendy (William) Douglas of Florida, David Williams of New York and seven step-grandsons.

She was raised, baptized and a longtime active member at First Baptist Church of Gary, IN. After moving to Virginia, she joined and became an active member of First Baptist Church of Hampton. She was also an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and various other civic organizations in Hampton.

She earned a B.S. degree in education at Hampton Institute and a Master of Science from Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN and did additional coursework at Shenandoah University and George Mason University. She taught elementary education for 41 years collectively in Gary, IN, Arlington and Hampton, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Circle of Love Ministry, First Baptist Church of Hampton, 229 N. King St., Hampton, VA 23669.

There will be a virtual memorial service on November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. The link to view the service can be found on the Smith Brothers Funeral Home website-- https://www.smithbrothersfh.com.

A "Celebration of Life" for Dedi will be scheduled for a later date in Gary, IN.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 5, 2020
She was a wonderful person and very supportive owner of the West Ave Condos Association our heart and prayers go out to Jason & Scott .
Darrell Lamont Boyd
Neighbor
November 5, 2020
Will miss you my dear friend. Beautiful inside and out. Prayers lifted for your family.
s saunders
Friend
November 5, 2020
Will miss you my dear friend. Beautiful inside and out. Prayers lifted for your family.
s saunders
Friend
November 5, 2020
Sorry to hear of the lost of your loved one. Sending peace and love during the time of your sorrow. GOD is still good and in command. I will be praying for the family.
Gwendolyn Hemphill
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved