Ardenia, lovingly known as "Dedi," transitioned on October 29, 2020 in Hampton, VA where she has lived for 23 years. Born in Gary, IN, she graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1955. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ardenia Patton Leek, husbands, Sylvester Goodson and Artie Williams, three siblings, two nephews and two nieces.
She is survived by her loving and supportive twin sons, Jason Goodson, Newport News, Scott (Dorcas) Goodson, Chesapeake, VA, five sisters, three brothers, significant other, Woodard "Woody" Wiley, a host of nieces, nephews, friends who played an important part in her enjoyment and zest for life and stepchildren, Ronie (Charles) Young and Kyle Williams of Maryland, Wendy (William) Douglas of Florida, David Williams of New York and seven step-grandsons.
She was raised, baptized and a longtime active member at First Baptist Church of Gary, IN. After moving to Virginia, she joined and became an active member of First Baptist Church of Hampton. She was also an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and various other civic organizations in Hampton.
She earned a B.S. degree in education at Hampton Institute and a Master of Science from Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN and did additional coursework at Shenandoah University and George Mason University. She taught elementary education for 41 years collectively in Gary, IN, Arlington and Hampton, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Circle of Love Ministry, First Baptist Church of Hampton, 229 N. King St., Hampton, VA 23669.
There will be a virtual memorial service on November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. The link to view the service can be found on the Smith Brothers Funeral Home website-- https://www.smithbrothersfh.com
.
A "Celebration of Life" for Dedi will be scheduled for a later date in Gary, IN.