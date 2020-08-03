Ardith Svetich

74, of Demotte, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Christopher (Carla) of Roselawn, Mark (Stephanie) of Portage; grandchildren, Kyle, Kirsten, Ava, Danielle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and her siblings, Patricia and John. Ardith was a cashier and manager for Fagen Pharmacy in Roselawn. Once retired, she devoted her time to her family and was a very loving Mom and Nana. Visitation, Tuesday August 4, from 5-8 with Funeral Services Wednesday, 11am at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell's Sanders Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society
, donate3.cancer.org www.sheetsfuneral.com