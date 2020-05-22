AreReatha Sullivan-Jones
Age 76 a former Gary School teacher passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. She taught Speech and Drama at Beckman Middle School her entire career. AreReatha leaves to cherish her fond memories one daughter, one son, one sister, one brother, two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Cards and condolences may be sent to Shanette Jones at 102 Kenton Street Apt L224 Aurora, Co 80010.


Published in Post-Tribune on May 22, 2020.
