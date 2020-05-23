AreReatha Sullivan Jones
AreReatha Sullivan Jones, 76, a former Gary school teacher, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, in Denver, Colorado. She taught Speech and Drama at Beckman Middle School her entire career until her retirement. She is survived by her daughter, A. Shanette Jones; son, James Jones, Jr.; grandchildren, Khyri and Mia; sister, O'Lillian Owens; brother, Pastor Nathaniel Sullivan; and a host of other relatives and friends. Cards and condolences may be forwarded to Shanette Jones, 102 Kenton St. Apt. 224, Aurora, CO 80010.


Published in Post-Tribune on May 23, 2020.
