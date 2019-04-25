Arlanders Mabone, 69, of Gary, In. passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1968. Arlanders retired from USS Gary Works, where he dedicated 39 years of service. He served as a deacon at New Shiloh MB Church. Arlanders was a member of the Sin City Deciples MC for 45 years, with 25 years being its National President. He was preceded in death by parents Joe and Callie and brother Harold. Arlanders leaves to cherish his memories: children; Arlanders Jr. (Felicia), Michelle (Andre) and Arlanders ( riana), siblings; Helen, Curtis (Veronica), Sylvester (Vernell), Argentras (Connie), LaVerne, Andre (Tanya) and Dorian (Gregory); 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; fiancée, Janice; good friend Juilio and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12-8 pm and family hour, 6-8 pm at New Shiloh MB Church, 1727 W. 15th Ave. Gary, IN. Funeral services held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at New Friendship M.B. Church 1545 Waite Street Gary, IN. Reverend Bernard "Flirt" Smith officiating. Interment is at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN. Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019