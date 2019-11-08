|
Arlandis Levi Lewis, age 27 of Gary, IN, passed away October 29, 2019. He is preceded in death by grandparents Earl and Carrie Lewis, Luther Arlandis Wade and Beulah Watson, his brother from another mother Jarrell "Jaycee" Connell and his most precious gift from God Arlanae Michelle Lewis. He leaves behind to cherish his memories father Earl (Leniece) Lewis Jr.; mother Coetta (Benny) Edwards; sisters: Coetta Lewis, Mary Young, Amara Lewis, Shawnta Lewis, Shirley Edwards, Linda Edwards, Sheretha Edwards, and Shalonda Edwards. Brothers: Earl Lewis III, William Rembert, Pastor Anthony (Rochelle) Edwards. Aunts: Brenda Jones, Phyllis Edwards, Sussie Wade and Yolanda Lewis. Uncles: William (Vanessa) Springer, Wayne Watson, Luther Arlandis Wade Jr, Dr. Anthony Lewis and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great aunts and uncles and lots of friends and special friends. Wake Saturday November 9, 2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Life Renewed Harvest Church 505 W. Ridge Road Gary, IN. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary, IN. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019