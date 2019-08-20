Home

Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-5555
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Logan Park Assembly of Christ
1513 Polk Street
Gary, IN
Arlease Sweezer Obituary
Arlease Sweezer (nee: Styles), age 81, departed this life on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Hobart, IN after multiple lingering illnesses.

Arlease was born to Roosevelt and Cornelia (Harris) Styles on February 13, 1938. She was a graduate of Emerson High School, and received her LPN License from Purdue University - Calumet. Of her multiple employers, she retired from U. S. Steel Tube Works after 17 years.

Alease was married to the late Charlie H. Sweezer, and was blessed with 5 children; Wanda (Styles), Kenneth Hughes, Arnetta (Sanders) Gates, Charlotte Sweezer and Edward Sweezer.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 - 219 980-5555. Funeral services will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Logan Park Assembly of Christ, 1513 Polk Street, Gary, IN. Eulogy by: Pastor Jeffery Allen. Please find the entire obituary online at RidgelawnFuneralHome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019
