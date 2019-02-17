|
Armoni Meiyon Cameron "Moni" age 13, of McCordsville, Indiana formerly of East Chicago. Passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at IU Health-Saxony Hospital in Fishers, IN.Survivors mother, LaToya Scott; father, Brandon Cameron; 4 sisters, Karter McCray, Brooklyn, Harlem and Avianna Cameron; 1 brother, Brandon Cameron, Jr.; maternal grandmother Jackie (Nathaniel) Luckett-Simmons, paternal grandmother Kimberly Kincaide; paternal great grandparents, Isa Goodman and Linnis (Cynthia) Kincaide; 11 aunts; 6 uncles; best friend, Akeema Tonge and a host of other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 11am at Tree of Life Baptist Church 2323 W. 11th Avenue Gary. Rev. Dr. Eric Boone, officiating. Interment: Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith. Visitation will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 Tree of Life Baptist Church from 10 to 11am prior to the funeral service. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Cameron, Scott and Luckett families during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019