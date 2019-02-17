Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tree Of Life Baptist Church
2323 W. 11th Avenue
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Tree Of Life Baptist Church
2323 W. 11th Avenue
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Armoni Cameron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Armoni Meiyon "Moni" Cameron

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Armoni Meiyon "Moni" Cameron Obituary
Armoni Meiyon Cameron "Moni" age 13, of McCordsville, Indiana formerly of East Chicago. Passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at IU Health-Saxony Hospital in Fishers, IN.Survivors mother, LaToya Scott; father, Brandon Cameron; 4 sisters, Karter McCray, Brooklyn, Harlem and Avianna Cameron; 1 brother, Brandon Cameron, Jr.; maternal grandmother Jackie (Nathaniel) Luckett-Simmons, paternal grandmother Kimberly Kincaide; paternal great grandparents, Isa Goodman and Linnis (Cynthia) Kincaide; 11 aunts; 6 uncles; best friend, Akeema Tonge and a host of other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 11am at Tree of Life Baptist Church 2323 W. 11th Avenue Gary. Rev. Dr. Eric Boone, officiating. Interment: Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith. Visitation will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 Tree of Life Baptist Church from 10 to 11am prior to the funeral service. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Cameron, Scott and Luckett families during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.