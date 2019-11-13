|
|
Armor G. Johnson age 75 of Gary,In passed away Tuesday November 6th,2019. She was a graduate of George R. Ellis High School in Munford, Tennessee. In 1965. Armor was a member of Grace M. B. Church where she served on the Nurses Guild. She was employed at Gary Housing Authority; Illinois Bell; and U. S. Steel where she retired in 2003. Preceding Armor in death mother Josephine Fleming ,father Lee Roy Overall,two brothers Rodolphus Overall and Willie (Renee) Overall and son William Overall.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, James Z. Johnson; daughter, Roberta Overall; son, Dwayne Johnson; sister, Hedy Ferguson; three brothers: Oliver(Mary Jean), Douglas, and Melvin Overall; grandchildren: Tonya(Dionne) Evans; William Overall II, Dwayne Johnson II, Taylor Overall, Mary(Quinten) Jackson, Janai Johnson, Alexandra Chambliss, Tyler Overall, and Chase Johnson; two special great grandchildren Kay'Dence and Kordale Overall; two special nieces Bridget Ferguson and Shani Overall; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Wake Friday November15,2019 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Tree Of Life M.B. Church 2323 W. 11Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019