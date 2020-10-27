Arnishia Johnson

1/1
Arnishia Me'Shon Pearl Johnson, age 19 of Gary, Indiana was called home to be with our heavenly Father on October 17, 2020.Arnishia ("Nish, Miani, Shoney-Ma) was talented and gifted. She enjoyed dancing, singing and rapping. Most of all, Arnishia was passionate about learning and helping others. In June of 2019, Arnishia received her Core 40 diploma from Gary Lighthouse College Preparatory Academy and later began her studies to become a psychologist at Ivy Tech Community College; all while working as a caregiver and a service employee at McDonald's in Merrillville, IN.She was preceded in death by her great grandfather Alfred Johnson; her great grandfathers Calvin Sr. and John Honey Jones; her great grandmother Ollie Mae Jones; her maternal grandmother Anna Pearl Jones (Kevin Robinson); uncle Joseph J.K. Jones; and cousins Montae' Johnson, Mason Carter and Josiah Terry Blue.Arnishia leaves to cherish her father, Benjamin Odell Johnson Sr.; her mother Calvina I'Shon Johnson, of Gary, Indiana; grandfathers Calvin Wheatley, Benjamin Odell Hamby (Faith Hamby), paternal grandmother, Vertis Seynour Farmer Johnson; two sisters, Jewell Seynour Johnson, Kailyn Johnson; three brothers, Benjamin Odell Johnson Jr., Jamonn Johnson, and Kaden Johnson; godmothers, Charlene Riley, Rose Anita Bobo; godfathers, Ronnie Williams and Nathaniel Terrell Ross, and a host of relatives and close friends. Arnishia will be truly missed. Services Are Private. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
