February 25, 2018One year ago today, God wrappedHis loving arms around you, relieving all suffering and pain, and welcomed you into yourHeavenly Home. We are so verythankful that God blessed us with you.We miss you greatly, but wewill always cherish the wonderfulmemories we have of you.You showed your love for yourfamily through your caring actions,words and deeds. God has you in Hisarms, but we have you in our hearts.Sadly Missed by:Wife Joan PriceChildren: Angela (Joel) Moore,Anita (Charles) Randolph and Grandchild Charles Randolph
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019