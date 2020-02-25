|
|
February 25, 2018
Two years ago today, God wrapped
His loving arms around you,
relieving all suffering and pain,
and welcomed you into your
Heavenly Home. We are so very
thankful that God blessed us with you.
We miss you greatly, but we
will always cherish the wonderful
memories we have of you.
You showed your love for your
family through your caring actions,
words and deeds. God has you in His
arms, but we have you in our hearts.
Sadly Missed by:
Wife Joan Price
Children: Angela (Joel) Moore,
Anita (Charles) Randolph and
Grandchild Charles Randolph
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020