February 25, 2018

Two years ago today, God wrapped

His loving arms around you,

relieving all suffering and pain,

and welcomed you into your

Heavenly Home. We are so very

thankful that God blessed us with you.

We miss you greatly, but we

will always cherish the wonderful

memories we have of you.

You showed your love for your

family through your caring actions,

words and deeds. God has you in His

arms, but we have you in our hearts.

Sadly Missed by:

Wife Joan Price

Children: Angela (Joel) Moore,

Anita (Charles) Randolph and

Grandchild Charles Randolph
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
