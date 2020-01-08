|
|
Arthur Earl Hinton, Jr. "Skippy", age 73 of Gary, IN, passed away on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary. He is survived by 1 son, Arthur (Keisha) Hinton, III; 1 daughter, Kelli Hinton; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Reginald "Siddeeq" (Barbara) Amir; 2 sisters, Jeanette Padgett and Deane (Willie) Washington; 2 sisters-in-law, Patricia Hinton and Krystal Marks; 2 aunts, Audrey Jackson and Mamie Magee and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 11:00AM at Macedonia Baptist Church 4901 Melville Avenue, East Chicago. Rev. Leonard Maniece, pastor. Rev. Louis Baker, officiating.
Internment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church from 4:00PM to 8:00PM.
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Hinton family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020