Mt Moriah Baptist Church
735 E 20th Ave
Gary, IN 46407
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist
735 E. 20th Avenue
Gary, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist
735 E. 20th Avenue
Gary, IN
Deacon Arthur Lee Byrd, Sr. age 84 of Gary, Indiana passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Hazel Lee Byrd. Deacon Byrd came to Gary, Indiana in 1955. He retired from U.S. Steel with 41 years of dedicated service. He was a dedicated Deacon and a faithful member of Mt Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife Hazel Lee Byrd, and children: Janet Byrd, Arthur Byrd, Jr., Ianita Byrd, Angela Byrd, Lorenzo Nichols, and Sheila McDonald, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-children, and 1 great great-grandchild and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:00a.m. -11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at Mt. Moriah Baptist 735 E. 20th Avenue, Gary IN. Rev. Dr. Marion J. Johnson, Jr., Officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
