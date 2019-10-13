|
|
80, of Lowell and formerly of Hebron, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Maryann; children, Elizabeth (Roger) Hunt and Pamela (Joseph) Camp; grandchildren, Nicole (Eric) Defilippo, Adam (Sarah) Willis, Ashley and Joseph Camp, Cody (Evie) Willis and Kelly (Tristen) Martin and great grandchildren; siblings, Jeffrey, Edwin (Sue), Randell (Madelynn) and Michael (Beverly), Starla Potts and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Kathy (Al) Hall, Russell (Mary Jo) and sister in law, Jean. He was a member of the American Naprapathic Association and the IN Denturist Association. Visitation, Tuesday October 15, from 10-12, concluding with Funeral Services at 12, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Private Burial in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019