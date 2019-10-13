Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Arthur M. Potts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Arthur M. Potts Obituary
80, of Lowell and formerly of Hebron, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Maryann; children, Elizabeth (Roger) Hunt and Pamela (Joseph) Camp; grandchildren, Nicole (Eric) Defilippo, Adam (Sarah) Willis, Ashley and Joseph Camp, Cody (Evie) Willis and Kelly (Tristen) Martin and great grandchildren; siblings, Jeffrey, Edwin (Sue), Randell (Madelynn) and Michael (Beverly), Starla Potts and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Kathy (Al) Hall, Russell (Mary Jo) and sister in law, Jean. He was a member of the American Naprapathic Association and the IN Denturist Association. Visitation, Tuesday October 15, from 10-12, concluding with Funeral Services at 12, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Private Burial in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now