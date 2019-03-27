|
Arthur N. Cole age 94 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday March 23rd, 2019. A Gary resident for over 60 years. Formerly from Pepper Saint Elizabeth Jamaica. He is a member of Saint Monica Saint Luke Catholic Church. Arthur served in the British Royal Air Force during W.W.II in radio communications. During his career Arthur worked for American Bridge and Madison& Madison Architectural Engineers. Born to the late Violet and John Cole. Proceeded in death by brothers Leo and Frank. Was dearly loved by his wife Hermine, daughters Judith, Heather, RuthAnn (Kevin) and son Andre. Grandchildren, Samah (Jenica), Jason (Samantha), Chanta (JoJo), Dallas and nine great- grandchildren. Many loyal and caring friends will miss our dear" Pops". May he rest in peace. Visitation Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:00a.m. -11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services will be at Saint Monica Saint Luke Church, 645 Rhode Island Street, Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019