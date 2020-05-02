Artrice Mixon Champion
1931 - 2020
Artrice Mixon Champion was born in Jackson, MS on February 8, 1931. She was a dedicated teacher in the Gary Community School Corporation for approximately 25 years. She was a former member of New Bethel Baptist Church for over 30 years, where she served as president of the Nurse's Ministry. Upon leaving New Bethel, Artrice became a charter member of City of Praise Baptist Church in Gary, IN.

Artrice is preceded in death by her parents, Diamond and Bettie Mixon, sister, Odessa Lancaster, two brothers, Joseph and Vertis Mixon. She is survived by her children, Jimmy (Helen) Champion, Jackson, MS; Cynthia Grice, Gary, IN; Raynon Harris, Jr., East Chicago, IN; and Cheryl Champion McGee, Merrillville, IN; five grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a host of other in-laws, relatives, and friends.

Artrice was a kind, soft-spoken, spiritual woman who we know is in "good hands".

Visitation Services: Monday, April 4, 2020, Noon – 8:00PM

Private Funeral Services: Tuesday, April 5, 2020, 11:00AM

Smith, Bizzell, and Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN 46406



Published in Post-Tribune from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will miss our lovely dear Auntie. Rest in heaven.
Love, Issac and Teresa (Mixon) Perkins and Family.
Teresa Mixon-Perkins
Family
