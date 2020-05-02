Artrice Mixon Champion was born in Jackson, MS on February 8, 1931. She was a dedicated teacher in the Gary Community School Corporation for approximately 25 years. She was a former member of New Bethel Baptist Church for over 30 years, where she served as president of the Nurse's Ministry. Upon leaving New Bethel, Artrice became a charter member of City of Praise Baptist Church in Gary, IN.



Artrice is preceded in death by her parents, Diamond and Bettie Mixon, sister, Odessa Lancaster, two brothers, Joseph and Vertis Mixon. She is survived by her children, Jimmy (Helen) Champion, Jackson, MS; Cynthia Grice, Gary, IN; Raynon Harris, Jr., East Chicago, IN; and Cheryl Champion McGee, Merrillville, IN; five grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a host of other in-laws, relatives, and friends.



Artrice was a kind, soft-spoken, spiritual woman who we know is in "good hands".



Visitation Services: Monday, April 4, 2020, Noon – 8:00PM



Private Funeral Services: Tuesday, April 5, 2020, 11:00AM



Smith, Bizzell, and Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN 46406







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store