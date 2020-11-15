Arturo Arce, known to all as "Cheech" ended his earthly journey on November 7, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1958 to Jesus, Sr. and Raquel Arce. Arturo (Cheech) attended West Side High School. He was employed at Westville Correctional Facility and St. Catherine Hospital. Cheech was an Army Veteran who truly loved and adored his family and friends.Arturo is preceded in death by his father, Jesus, Sr. and mother, Raquel Arce, his sister, Sylvia Arce and brother, Jerry Arce.He leaves to cherish his Beautiful Memories to his brothers Jesus Jr. (Susie) Arce, Alex Arce, Martin (Dana) Arce, Ernesto (Gerry) Arce and Aaron (Alexandra) Arce, sisters Leticia (James) Zimmer and Rosa (Henry) Hinojosa. He also leaves 18 loving nephews and nieces: Adam, Andrea, Stephanie, Julie, Jesus III, Andrew, Shalana, Marcus, Kerry, Jerry, Don, Joseph, Justin, Austin, Thomas, Raphael, Maurice and Johnathon. Special Friends, The Gora and Torres Families, uncles, aunts, & cousins. Graveside Service Monday November 16,2020 12:30 p.m. at Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store