Graveside service for Arvell Lathan 90, of Killeen, Texas will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
Arvell Lathan was born on February 14, 1929 in Peoria, Illinois to Emma Jackson. He was employed as a Lab Technician in the U.S. Steel Mill in Gary, Indiana for over 30 years until his retirement. He later moved to Killeen, TX where he lived the remainder of his life.
He married Margaret Lathan on April 12, 1982 in Crown Point, Indiana. They shared many wonderful memories together.
He was a past member of Trinity Baptist Church in Gary, Indiana.
He is survived by his two daughters Lynetta Collins and Michelle Lathan, one son Derrick Lathan, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Emma Jackson, wife Margaret Lathan and one son Arvell Lathan Jr.
John 3:16 – For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Chisolm's Family Funeral Home in Killeen, Texas is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019