Home

POWERED BY

Services
CHISOLM'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
3100 S. OLD FM 440 RD
Killeen, TX 76549
(254) 245-9365
For more information about
Arvell Lathan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Arvell Lathan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arvell Lathan


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arvell Lathan Obituary
Graveside service for Arvell Lathan 90, of Killeen, Texas will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.

Arvell Lathan was born on February 14, 1929 in Peoria, Illinois to Emma Jackson. He was employed as a Lab Technician in the U.S. Steel Mill in Gary, Indiana for over 30 years until his retirement. He later moved to Killeen, TX where he lived the remainder of his life.

He married Margaret Lathan on April 12, 1982 in Crown Point, Indiana. They shared many wonderful memories together.

He was a past member of Trinity Baptist Church in Gary, Indiana.

He is survived by his two daughters Lynetta Collins and Michelle Lathan, one son Derrick Lathan, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Emma Jackson, wife Margaret Lathan and one son Arvell Lathan Jr.

John 3:16 – For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Chisolm's Family Funeral Home in Killeen, Texas is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -