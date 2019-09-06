Home

Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-2024
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Baptist Church
1201 Chase Street
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Peace Baptist Church
1201 Chase Street
Gary, IN
View Map
Atleaner "Sister" Hunter, 83, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 peacefully at home in Gary, IN. She leaves to cherish her memories and carry on her legacy her daughters Bertha Austin, Nancy and Yvonne Hunter all of Gary, IN, Denise Williams, Farrah (Reginald) Thigpen and step-daughter Evangeline Miller all of East Chicago; 10 grandchildren;14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, first cousins and many loving and caring friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at noon at Peace Baptist Church 1201 Chase Street Gary, IN 46404. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019
